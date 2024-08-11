Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Military rabbinate tells IDF soldiers not to fast on Tisha B'Av

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF rabbinate told soldiers engaged in operational activity not to fast on Tisha B'Av on Sunday, KAN News reported. 

"Fasting during operational activity is prohibited; it is a life-threatening matter," the rabbinate said. 

This order followed a case where two soldiers who were involved in operational activity and were fasting on the 17th of Tammuz deteriorated to a life-threatening condition.

Soldiers were also told, "Soldiers in the field across all sectors, including the Gaza Strip, northern Israel, and the West Bank, as well as those who may be called up for operational activity and soldiers on guard duty, need to eat and drink to perform optimally."



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Drone attack kills two Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 06:27 PM
Climber who tried to scale Eiffel Tower on Olympics' last day arrested
By REUTERS
08/11/2024 05:26 PM
Gallant to new soldiers: Israel is preparing for escalation with Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 05:06 PM
Five people killed in drone strike on vehicle in Syria-Iraq border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 02:31 PM
China supports Iran in defending security, says foreign minister
By REUTERS
08/11/2024 02:26 PM
Germany's Scholz urges Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire
By REUTERS
08/11/2024 01:56 PM
Gov. approves bill to block Al Mayadeen in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 12:41 PM
Iran's Revolutionary Guards hold military drill in western Iran - IRNA
By REUTERS
08/11/2024 12:32 PM
Lonah Chemtai Salpeter comes in 9th place in Olympic marathon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 12:10 PM
Border police arrests seven illegal immigrants in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 11:38 AM
Anti-tank missile impacts in Netua, damage reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 11:35 AM
IDF doubles amount of drones in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 10:28 AM
IDF troops operate in Rafah, Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 09:26 AM
Attorney general: 'Stop funding daycare for children of yeshiva student
By BENTZI RUBIN , AVRAHAM BLOCH , ANNA BARSKY
08/11/2024 09:01 AM
Explosive devices thrown at IDF troops near Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 08:43 AM