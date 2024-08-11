Military rabbinate tells IDF soldiers not to fast on Tisha B'Av

The IDF rabbinate told soldiers engaged in operational activity not to fast on Tisha B'Av on Sunday, KAN News reported.

"Fasting during operational activity is prohibited; it is a life-threatening matter," the rabbinate said.

This order followed a case where two soldiers who were involved in operational activity and were fasting on the 17th of Tammuz deteriorated to a life-threatening condition.

Soldiers were also told, "Soldiers in the field across all sectors, including the Gaza Strip, northern Israel, and the West Bank, as well as those who may be called up for operational activity and soldiers on guard duty, need to eat and drink to perform optimally."