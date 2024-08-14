Home Front Command to conduct military exercise in Lod region

A Home Front Command military exercise will take place on Wednesday from the morning until the afternoon in the Lod area, the IDF reported.

During the exercise, there will be increased movement of security vehicles, however, there is no cause for alarm regarding any security incidents.

The IDF added that this exercise was pre-scheduled as part of its annual training plan for 2024. Moreover, in case of a real siren, an additional siren will be sounded, and an alert will be sent via the Home Front Command's mobile application and its supplements.

Simultanously, in the morning hours, an IDF training at the northern coast and the Haifa bay which will include maritime activity.