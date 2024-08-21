Palestinian military general killed in IAF strike in Sidon, Lebanon - report

A member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades was reportedly killed in a targeted strike on a car in Sidon, southern Lebanon, the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen reported on Wednesday.

The man, a Palestinian named Khalil al-Maqdah, was reportedly a brigadier general in the military wing of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a Palestinian group based in the West Bank with close ties to the Fatah.

'Assassination only make us stronger'

His brother, Munir al-Maqdah, also a commander in the brigade, told Al-Mayadeen that they were on"the path to victory or martyrdom, and assassinations only make us stronger."

"Martyrdom is a badge of honor, and the resistance is still steadfast on the ground," he added.

Al-Mayadeen's correspondent in south Lebanon said Khalil Al-Maqdah "had a major role in the resistance."

According to Israeli media, al-Maqdah was a Quds Force operative in the IRGC.