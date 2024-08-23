Israeli delegation offers new proposal regarding Philadelphi Corridor - report

The Israeli delegation in Cairo offered a new proposal regarding the control of the Philadelphi Corridor in the Gaza Strip, according to the Qatari Al Araby Al Jadeed on Friday.

The proposal reportedly allows for a UN force to be positioned at several junctures in the corridor. In addition, the proposal stipulated, according to the report, that a European delegation and representatives of the Palestinian Authority would be positioned on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing.

Furthermore, with regards to the Rafah crossing, there will not be a phased withdrawal of IDF troops from the area.