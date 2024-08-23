Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli delegation offers new proposal regarding Philadelphi Corridor - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 23, 2024 01:40

The Israeli delegation in Cairo offered a new proposal regarding the control of the Philadelphi Corridor in the Gaza Strip, according to the Qatari Al Araby Al Jadeed on Friday. 

The proposal reportedly allows for a UN force to be positioned at several junctures in the corridor. In addition, the proposal stipulated, according to the report, that a European delegation and representatives of the Palestinian Authority would be positioned on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing. 

Furthermore, with regards to the Rafah crossing, there will not be a phased withdrawal of IDF troops from the area. 

Attackers kill 11 police officers in eastern Pakistan, AP reports
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 09:54 PM
Itamar Ben-Gvir seeks Shin Bet chief's dismissal, storms out of cabinet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 09:53 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted two vessels in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 09:09 PM
WHO says Africa's Ivory Coast reports cases of mpox Clade 2
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 08:32 PM
House hit by rocket in Zar'it, northern Israel, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 07:19 PM
US envoy tell UN: Gaza ceasefire deal 'now is in sight'
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 05:43 PM
Former Gaza hostage Yoram Metzger laid to rest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 05:27 PM
Police arrest east Jerusalem minor for throwing a Molotov cocktail
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 11:45 AM
Lucara company finds second biggest diamond yet in Botswana, Africa
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 11:31 AM
EU mission rescues crew from Greek ship attacked by Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 10:40 AM
Israeli airstrike kills three in Tulkarm - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 10:34 AM
South Tel Aviv experiences power outage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 08:59 AM
Yair Golan: Netanyahu is deliberately abandoning the hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 08:43 AM
Data privacy advocates file complaints against EU Parliament
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 08:07 AM
IAF targets Hezbollah weapons depot, military buildings, rocket launcher
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 07:45 AM