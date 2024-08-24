IDF warns residents of Alma'azi camp area to evacuate for second time in a week

For the second time this week, the IDF gave notice to residents of the refugee camps in central Gaza to evacuate, Army Radio reported on Saturday afternoon.

בפעם השנייה בשבוע האחרון: צה"ל קורא לתושבי אזור מחנה הפליטים אלמע'אזי במרכז הרצועה ואזורים במזרח דיר אלבלח להתפנות אל המרחב ההומניטרי @Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/p4OmPtiXci — גלצ (@GLZRadio) August 24, 2024

Gazans in the Alma'azi refugee camp area in the center of the Gaza Strip and areas in eastern Deir al-Balah were told to evacuate to humanitarian zones.