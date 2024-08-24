Jerusalem Post
Explosive device detonates during IDF operation in West Bank, none injured

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 24, 2024 15:35

An explosive device detonated on Saturday during an IDF operation in the northern West Bank, army radio posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The explosion occured inside a water cistern near the settlement of Avnei Hefetz in the northern Samaria region. No injuries were reported.

The IDF is searching the area to locate suspects and rule out the presence of additional explosive devices.

This is a developing story.



