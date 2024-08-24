Explosive device detonates during IDF operation in West Bank, none injured

An explosive device detonated on Saturday during an IDF operation in the northern West Bank, army radio posted on X, formerly Twitter.

פיגוע מטען ללא נפגעים בצפון השומרון: מטען התפוצץ במהלך סריקות של כוח צה"ל בבור מים סמוך ליישוב אבני חפץ שבצפון השומרון, אין נפגעים; צה"ל סורק את המרחב למציאת חשודים ושלילת הימצאות מטענים נוספים@Doron_Kadosh — גלצ (@GLZRadio) August 24, 2024

The explosion occured inside a water cistern near the settlement of Avnei Hefetz in the northern Samaria region. No injuries were reported.

The IDF is searching the area to locate suspects and rule out the presence of additional explosive devices.

This is a developing story.