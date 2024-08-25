'Follow instructions,' Bus Drivers' Organization states following Home Front directive

Under the National Federation, the Bus Drivers' Organization in Israel issued a public statement on Sunday morning in response to the situation and the Home Front Command directive that prohibited gatherings of more than 30 people in the Gush Dan area and surrounding regions.

The statement read, "Thousands of bus drivers across the country are prepared for any scenario in accordance with the security system's requirements. We urge citizens to be extremely vigilant and follow bus drivers' instructions.”

“In the event of an alarm, passengers should follow the drivers’ instructions, who are trained for such situations. Adhering to the bus drivers' instructions, alongside strict compliance with Home Front Command's directives, will save lives,” the statement concluded.