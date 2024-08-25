Jerusalem Post
'Follow instructions,' Bus Drivers' Organization states following Home Front directive

By MAARIV

Under the National Federation, the Bus Drivers' Organization in Israel issued a public statement on Sunday morning in response to the situation and the Home Front Command directive that prohibited gatherings of more than 30 people in the Gush Dan area and surrounding regions.

The statement read, "Thousands of bus drivers across the country are prepared for any scenario in accordance with the security system's requirements. We urge citizens to be extremely vigilant and follow bus drivers' instructions.”

“In the event of an alarm, passengers should follow the drivers’ instructions, who are trained for such situations. Adhering to the bus drivers' instructions, alongside strict compliance with Home Front Command's directives, will save lives,” the statement concluded.

FM Katz calls on intl. leaders to support Israel as it defends itself
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 07:52 AM
Israel’s Ben Gurion airport expected to resume operations
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 07:23 AM
Pentagon chief reaffirms US commitment to Israel's defense
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 07:21 AM
Work and education approved in North and Center, airspace re-opens
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 07:00 AM
One woman lightly wounded from shrapnel in Acre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 06:55 AM
Benny Gantz: 'We are all one fist in the fight against Hezbollah'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 06:41 AM
Gallant speaks with US counterpart Lloyd Austin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 06:38 AM
Hezbollah: 'We launched an attack in revenge for killing of Fuad Shukr'
By GUY ULSTER
08/25/2024 06:27 AM
Petah Tikvah opens all shelters in wake of Hezbollah escalation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 06:22 AM
Yoav Gallant declares emergency situation for 48 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 06:19 AM
Power outages in Acre following barrage of rockets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 06:19 AM
MDA on high alert across Israel amid security concerns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 05:48 AM
Ben Gurion delays flights amid fear of escalation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 05:39 AM
The cabinet will meet for urgent discussion at 07:00
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 05:36 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets amid fears of extensive attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 04:59 AM