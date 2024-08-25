IDF Spokesperson in Arabic tells Deir Al Balah residents to evacuate West

IDF Spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee told Deir Al Balah residents to evacuate West in a Sunday post on X, formerly Twitter.

**#عاجل ‼️ الى كل السكان والنازحين المتواجدين في حارة دير البلح البلد في بلوك 128 في المنطقة المحددة في الخارطة. ⭕️جيش الدفاع سوف يعمل بقوة ضد حماس والمنظمات الإرهابية في منطقتكم. ⭕️من أجل امنكم، اخلوا فوراً غرباً. ⭕️المنطقة التي تتواجدون فيها تعتبر منطقة قتال خطيرة. pic.twitter.com/jhviffDadG — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 25, 2024

"The IDF will act forcefully against Hamas and the terrorist organizations in your area," the post read, adding "For your own safety, evacuate immediately to the west."