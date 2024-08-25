Jerusalem Post
IDF Spokesperson in Arabic tells Deir Al Balah residents to evacuate West

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee told Deir Al Balah residents to evacuate West in a Sunday post on X, formerly Twitter.

"The IDF will act forcefully against Hamas and the terrorist organizations in your area," the post read, adding "For your own safety, evacuate immediately to the west."

 

Jordan warns that escalation in Lebanon could lead to regional war
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 06:00 PM
Israel and Hezbollah traded messages saying neither wants escalation
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 05:42 PM
Gov't approves appointment of Daniel Levi for Police Commissioner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 04:55 PM
Hezbollah official says response was delayed by political consideration
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 04:05 PM
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Virginia’s Stafford county
By MICHAEL STARR
08/25/2024 03:31 PM
Toronto man makes antisemitic threats against subway passenger
By MICHAEL STARR
08/25/2024 03:29 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,405, Hamas-run Gaza health min. says
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 03:10 PM
Hezbollah's first wave of attacks to be followed by another group
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 02:46 PM
Yemen's Houthis promise an attack against Israel
By MAARIV
08/25/2024 02:43 PM
Air France cancels flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 01:23 PM
Egypt warns against dangers of opening new war front in Lebanon
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 12:05 PM
Thirteen people dead and 14 missing in shipwreck off Yemen
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 11:46 AM
Activity at Beirut international airport remains suspended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 11:33 AM
IDF destroys Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 11:29 AM
Sirens in Kerem Shalom determined to be false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 10:43 AM