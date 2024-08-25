Top US military official arrives in Israel for meetings with senior military officials

Top US military official General C.Q. Brown arrived on Sunday in Israel, hours after major cross-border clashes between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is expected to hold meetings with senior Israeli military officials, including IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, and other senior commanders in the General Staff Forum, the IDF said in a statement.

The commanders will discuss security and strategic issues related to joint regional preparedness as part of the response to threats in the Middle East.