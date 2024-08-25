Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Top US military official arrives in Israel for meetings with senior military officials

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 25, 2024 20:22

Top US military official General C.Q. Brown arrived on Sunday in Israel, hours after major cross-border clashes between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is expected to hold meetings with senior Israeli military officials, including IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, and other senior commanders in the General Staff Forum, the IDF said in a statement.

The commanders will discuss security and strategic issues related to joint regional preparedness as part of the response to threats in the Middle East.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
US intelligence helped Israel thwart Hezbollah attack, says US official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 07:41 PM
Police: Two Nigerian police officers killed in attack by Islamist group
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 06:51 PM
IDF tells Deir Al Balah residents to evacuate West
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 06:04 PM
Jordan warns that escalation in Lebanon could lead to regional war
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 06:00 PM
Israel and Hezbollah traded messages saying neither wants escalation
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 05:42 PM
Gov't approves appointment of Daniel Levi for Police Commissioner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 04:55 PM
Hezbollah official says response was delayed by political consideration
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 04:05 PM
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Virginia’s Stafford county
By MICHAEL STARR
08/25/2024 03:31 PM
Toronto man makes antisemitic threats against subway passenger
By MICHAEL STARR
08/25/2024 03:29 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,405, Hamas-run Gaza health min. says
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 03:10 PM
Hezbollah's first wave of attacks to be followed by another group
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 02:46 PM
Yemen's Houthis promise an attack against Israel
By MAARIV
08/25/2024 02:43 PM
Air France cancels flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 01:23 PM
Egypt warns against dangers of opening new war front in Lebanon
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 12:05 PM
Thirteen people dead and 14 missing in shipwreck off Yemen
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 11:46 AM