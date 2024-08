Israel Police closed the Haifa offices of the far-left Hadash Party on Monday, Israeli media reported.

The police then summoned the secretary of the Haifa branch of Hadash, Rim Hazan for a hearing regarding the branch's intention to hold a screening of the film Jenin, Jenin 2 by Mohammad Bakri that day.

The offices were closed for 10 hours overall.

This is a developing story.