Siren tests on Thursday in Ofra, Dolev, Kfar Adumim

On Thursday morning, siren tests will be conducted in three communities in Israel starting at 10:05, the IDF posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The first siren will be sounded in Ofra at 10:05 a.m., followed by one in the area of Dolev at 10:10 a.m., and then a siren at 10:15 a.m. in Kfar Adumim.

בדיקות צופרים של פיקוד העורף יתקיימו היום בשעה 10:05 בעפרה, בשעה 10:10 בדולב ובשעה 10:15 בכפר אדומים.אם תופעל התרעת אמת, תישמע אזעקה עולה ויורדת נוספת.במקביל, תופץ התרעה גם בישומון פיקוד העורף ובאמצעי ההתרעה המשלימים>> — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 29, 2024

In case of a potential threat, an undulating siren will be heard, and the Home Front Command's phone application and supplementary notification platforms will simultaneously update on a potential threat.