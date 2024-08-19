Israel's Tokyo embassy hosts Noa Argamani in special visit

"Noa, who endured 8 months as a hostage in Gaza, continues to advocate for the 115 other hostages still held, the embassy wrote.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Noa Argamani pictured with her father in Tokyo. August 19, 2024.
Noa Argamani pictured with her father in Tokyo. August 19, 2024.
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Tokyo/ Via X)

Rescued Israeli hostage Noa Argamani and her father Yaacov were hosted this week by the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, the embassy said on Monday. 

In a post shared on X, the embassy wrote, "The Embassy of Israel in Tokyo is honored to host former hostage Noa Argamani and her father Yaacov this week.

A call for the release of the hostages 

"Noa, who endured 8 months as a hostage in Gaza, continues to advocate for the 115 other hostages still held. We thank her for her bravery and call for their immediate release and reunion with their families."

A photo shared by the embassy showed an inscription written by Argamani, which read, "Bring Them Home Now! Bring my love, Avinatan Or safe and sound."

Argamani was rescued in "Operation Arnon" in early June, named after the IDF soldier was fatally wounded during the daring operation in Nuseirat camp where Argamani was rescued, along with Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan, and Andrey Kozlov. 



