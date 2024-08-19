Israel's Tokyo embassy hosts Noa Argamani in special visit

Rescued Israeli hostage Noa Argamani and her father Yaacov were hosted this week by the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, the embassy said on Monday.

In a post shared on X, the embassy wrote, "The Embassy of Israel in Tokyo is honored to host former hostage Noa Argamani and her father Yaacov this week.

The Embassy of Israel in Tokyo is honored to host former hostage Noa Argamani and her father Yaacov this week. Noa, who endured 8 months as a hostage in Gaza, continues to advocate for the 115 other hostages still held. We thank her for her bravery and call for their immediate… pic.twitter.com/qNxz2NWlGu — イスラエル大使館 ️Israel in Japan (@IsraelinJapan) August 19, 2024

A call for the release of the hostages

"Noa, who endured 8 months as a hostage in Gaza, continues to advocate for the 115 other hostages still held. We thank her for her bravery and call for their immediate release and reunion with their families."

A photo shared by the embassy showed an inscription written by Argamani, which read, "Bring Them Home Now! Bring my love, Avinatan Or safe and sound."

Argamani was rescued in "Operation Arnon" in early June, named after the IDF soldier was fatally wounded during the daring operation in Nuseirat camp where Argamani was rescued, along with Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan, and Andrey Kozlov.