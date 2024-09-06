American human rights activist killed by IDF gunfire near Nablus

American-Turkish human rights activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, succumbed to her wounds on Friday after being shot in the head by Israeli forces during a weekly protest against settlement expansions in the West Bank, according to Palestinian Authority-run news outlet Wafa.

During the weekly protest in Beita, south of Nablus in the West Bank, IDF soldiers opened fire at the protesters using live ammunition, the report noted. Eygi was subsequently critically wounded in the head. The 26 years old activist was evacuated to Rafida Hospital in Nablus, where she later died.

Fouad Nafaa, the head of the Rafidia Hospital, told Reuters that a woman arrived at the hospital in a very critical condition with a serious head injury.

"We tried to perform a resuscitation operation on her, but unfortunately, she died," he said.

Wafa’s report noted that the IDF used live ammunition, stun grenades, and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the protest in Beita, which, in addition to fatally wounding Eygi, caused shrapnel to injure an 18-year-old Palestinian. Palestinian militants from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades of the Fatah movement carry their weapons during a parade in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Eygi was part of the Faz'a campaign, which supports Palestinian farmers against military and settler violations. Additionally, similar to Rachel Corrie, who was killed in Rafah in 2003 while attempting to interfere with IDF operations, Eygi was a member of the International Solidarity Movement, a Palestinian-led movement.

The Israeli military stated that during the public disorders, stones were thrown at IDF forces, who responded by shooting at the lower body of one of the rioters, according to Ynet. Additionally, the Israeli military said it was investigating the report.

Protests in Beita are frequent, with tensions high over Israeli settlement activities in the area, according to Wafa.

"The Israeli occupation killed an American solidarity activist against the occupation and settlements. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends. This is another crime added to the series of crimes committed daily by the occupation forces, which requires holding its perpetrators accountable in international courts," Ynet cited Hussein al-Sheikh, Secretary General of the PLO Executive Committee.

Another American activist killed

In March of 2003, American activist Rachel Corrie was killed in Rafah while attempting to prevent an IDF bulldozer from demolishing a home near the border with Egypt. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The IDF has a history of demolishing homes and infrastructure used by terrorists.

Nearly a decade later, a Haifa district court judge ruled that Israel was not responsible for Corrie’s death, noting that soldiers present at the time had done “everything they could” to prevent harm being inflicted on those at the scene.

A month after Corrie's death, 22-year-old British activist and photography student Tom Hurndall was killed when he was shot in the head by Bedouin-Israeli IDF sniper Taysir Hayb.

Hurndall spent nine months in a coma before succumbing to his wounds.