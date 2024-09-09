Israel waiting on final hostage deal proposal from mediators, US

Israel is waiting on the final hostage deal proposal from mediators and the US, the government's hostage coordinator, Gal Hirsch, announced on Monday morning.

Hirsch added that Israeli teams are also working on backup plans.

"Our military pressure will not stop. While our negotiation team is in Doha, Hamas is killing hostages in Gaza. We need to work towards the release of all hostages, and I am working on every possible way to achieve this," Hirsch said. “There is a direct link between international pressure on Israel and Hamas’s desire to negotiate. When Israel is under pressure from allies and other countries to cease military actions, Hamas believes it has achieved a lot without needing to negotiate. Therefore, it sees the hostages as its main asset."