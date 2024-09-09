Jerusalem Post
Israel waiting on final hostage deal proposal from mediators, US

By ANNA BARSKY

Israel is waiting on the final hostage deal proposal from mediators and the US, the government's hostage coordinator, Gal Hirsch, announced on Monday morning.

Hirsch added that Israeli teams are also working on backup plans.

"Our military pressure will not stop. While our negotiation team is in Doha, Hamas is killing hostages in Gaza. We need to work towards the release of all hostages, and I am working on every possible way to achieve this," Hirsch said. “There is a direct link between international pressure on Israel and Hamas’s desire to negotiate. When Israel is under pressure from allies and other countries to cease military actions, Hamas believes it has achieved a lot without needing to negotiate. Therefore, it sees the hostages as its main asset."

IAF strikes Hezbollah launchers, infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 07:54 AM
21 killed, 229 injured from typhoon Yagi, floods in Vietnam
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 04:42 AM
Netanyahu reiterates directive on ministerial visits to Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 02:02 AM
Jordanian Foreign Ministry: 'Investigation suggests a solitary attack'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 01:41 AM
Kuwaiti Emir accepts resignation of deputy prime minister, oil minister
By REUTERS
09/08/2024 11:18 PM
US military destroys three Houthi drones, two missile systems in Yemen
By REUTERS
09/08/2024 10:17 PM
IDF kills terrorist after attempted hit-and-run attack in Hebron 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2024 10:12 PM
Floods kill at least four people in Morocco
By REUTERS
09/08/2024 06:27 PM
Red Crescent-UNRWA pact for $4.5m signed to aid 4,400 Gazans in W. Bank
By REUTERS
09/08/2024 05:45 PM
IDF intercepts 'suspicious' Hezbollah aerial target in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2024 05:39 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,972 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2024 02:22 PM
Israel's security cabinet to convene on Sunday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2024 01:44 PM
Four intelligence officers to be promoted in Intelligence Directorate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2024 01:18 PM
Police arrest three Palestinians residing illegally in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2024 09:27 AM
Fire breaks out at another Kenyan school after 17 die in inferno
By REUTERS
09/08/2024 09:17 AM