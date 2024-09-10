Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF eliminate 'significant' Hamas terrorists embedded in Khan Yunis Humanitarian Area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 01:44

The IAF struck “significant” Hamas terrorist members as they were operating within a terrorist command and control center embedded in a designated Humanitarian Area of Khan Yunis, the IDF announced early on Tuesday morning.

The terrorists, yet to be named by the IDF, had previously carried out attacks against IDF troops and the state of Israel, the military said.

Prior to the strike, the military assured that numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional means.

The terrorists, located in a designated Humanitarian Zone, had been identified by ISA intelligence.

Gal Hirsch meets with Roger Carstens in US to discuss hostage deal
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
09/10/2024 12:26 AM
ATV speeds toward soldiers on Egyptian border, IDF open fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 11:31 PM
Harvey Weinstein rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery, ABC New
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 10:35 PM
Goldknopf threatens: a recruitment law within 3 weeks, or no budget
By MAARIV
09/09/2024 10:32 PM
IDF, Shin Bet foil imminent terror attack from the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 10:04 PM
Biden adviser spoke with Saudi crown prince, official says
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 09:51 PM
US will not confirm report of Iran missile transfer to Russia
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 09:24 PM
US urges Israel to conclude probe into killing of US-Turkish activist
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 08:29 PM
Two Pakistani men convicted over calls to murder Dutch anti-Muslim
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 08:16 PM
Head of National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, in hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 07:45 PM
Police arrest 9 for extortion after grenades thrown at Haifa man's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 05:54 PM
Israel asking US Congress to pressure South Africa over ICJ trial
By WALLA!
09/09/2024 05:34 PM
At least 5 killed in airstrike Jabaliya police station
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 05:19 PM
Romania finds Russian drone fragments near Ukraine border
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 04:58 PM
Police arrest Kalkilya imam for incitement, support for terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 04:46 PM