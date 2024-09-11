Jerusalem Post
Anti-war, pro-Palestine protesters clash with police outside Melbourne defense expo

By REUTERS

Anti-war protesters and police clashed outside a defense exhibition in Melbourne on Wednesday, forcing police to close roads and urge motorists to avoid certain parts of the city, Australia media reported.

Hundreds of people were seen gathered outside the venue hosting the biennial Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition, with many chanting pro-Palestine slogans through a loud speaker, television footage showed.

Some protesters who tried to cross the barricades were blocked by riot squad officers, while one protester climbed on top of a truck that was stopped at the traffic lights.

Capsicum spray has been used on parts of the crowd as many protesters shouted at delegates attending the conference, ABC News said.

