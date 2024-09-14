IAF strikes terrorists, weapons manufacturing facilities adjacent to Gazan school

The IAF eliminated Hamas terrorists operating from two military structures in the area of Al Furqan in Gaza City on Saturday, the military announced.

Hamas terrorists were using the military structures to manufacture weaponry and conduct various other military activities, according to the IDF.

The structures were reportedly adjacent to a school sheltering displaced civilians.

The IDF stressed that, despite claims, the military did not strike a fuel facility in the area.

The military noted that, before the strike, it took numerous steps to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.