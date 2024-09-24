IDF strikes Hezbollah rocket chief Ibrahim Muhammad Kabisi in Beirut - report

The IDF's likely target in Beirut on Tuesday afternoon was Hezbollah's rocket chief Abu Juad Hariki.

It was unclear whether he survived the attack, but additional information is expected.

Previously, the IDF assassinated top sub-commanders of Hariki, but they were operating outside of Beirut.

With one exception on July 30, it is only since the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah reached a much higher crescendo last week that the IDF has been targeting the highest-level Hezbollah officials in Beirut itself.

On Friday, the IDF killed Hezbollah Radwan special forces commander Ibrahim Aqil and around 15 other sub-commanders and on Monday the air force attempted to assassinate Ali Karaki, Hezbollah’s third in command the last remaining living member of a triumvirate of top military advisers to Hezbollah chief Hassan Sayyed Nasrallah.

Estimates about the Attack

Reports were mixed about whether he survived the strike, but at the very least he appeared to be wounded, with estimates that he would not be able to act in a command capacity for some time.

Karaki was supposed to replace Aqil.

The military is trying to kill Hezbollah commanders so fast that it will harm the organization's ability to maintain a serious threat on the Israeli home front as Hezbollah continues to be pounded in many areas by thousands of IDF missiles.--