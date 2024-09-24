Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Jordan will never be ‘alternative homeland’ for Palestinians — King Abdullah

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Jordan will never become an alternative location for a Palestinian state, the country’s King Abdullah told the United Nations General Assembly, during a speech devoted to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Extremists “are taking our region to the brink of an all-out war,” King Abdullah said. “That includes those who continue to propagate the idea of Jordan as an alternative homeland” for the Palestinians, he stressed.
“Let me be very, very clear,” he said. “That will never happen. We will never accept the forced displacement of Palestinians, which is a war crime,” he added.


Related Tags
United Nations Headline
Harris at 48%, Trump at 47% in latest CNN/SSRS poll
By REUTERS
09/24/2024 07:35 PM
IDF troops strike RPG-wielding terrorist in Rafah area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2024 07:14 PM
IDF carrying out extensive strikes on terror targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2024 06:10 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says UN, Western values dying in Gaza
By REUTERS
09/24/2024 06:08 PM
Prosecutors charge several officials over deadly Istanbul nightclub fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2024 06:00 PM
Israel will continue to strike Hezbollah, Netanyahu says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2024 05:55 PM
News outlets worldwide set to cover families' Oct. 7 memorial ceremony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2024 05:54 PM
Pro-Palastine protester interrupts Keir Starmer's speech
By REUTERS
09/24/2024 05:17 PM
Hezbollah announces use of new rocket, Fadi 3, in attack on Israel
By REUTERS
09/24/2024 05:05 PM
Residents of Golan Heights communities told to stay near safe rooms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2024 05:04 PM
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly over neutral waters
By REUTERS
09/24/2024 04:12 PM
Death toll for Lebanon reaches 558
By REUTERS
09/24/2024 02:01 PM
IDF Chief of Staff: 'We must not give Hezbollah a break'
By PELED ARBELI
09/24/2024 01:59 PM
Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/24/2024 12:25 PM
IDF attacks south Lebanon, residents asked to evacuate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2024 11:44 AM