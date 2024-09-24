Jordan will never be ‘alternative homeland’ for Palestinians — King Abdullah

Jordan will never become an alternative location for a Palestinian state, the country’s King Abdullah told the United Nations General Assembly, during a speech devoted to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Extremists “are taking our region to the brink of an all-out war,” King Abdullah said. “That includes those who continue to propagate the idea of Jordan as an alternative homeland” for the Palestinians, he stressed.

“Let me be very, very clear,” he said. “That will never happen. We will never accept the forced displacement of Palestinians, which is a war crime,” he added.