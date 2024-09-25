Noa Kirel postpones Tel Aviv show in light of security situation

Israeli singer Noa Kirel, who was due to perform at Park Hayarkon on Thursday, has announced she is postponing her performance due to the rapidly evolving security situation.

This comes after Hezbollah fired a missile at Tel Aviv on Wednesday for the first time since the start of the war.

Speaking on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Kirel said she had decided, alongside concert producer Live Nation, to postpone due to the new security situation.

Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the grand final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 13, 2023 (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

Safety of fans comes first, says Kirel

"I think it is the right decision. I will never do anything that would endanger my audience, and you are more important to me than anything."

“I never want to disappoint my fans and we worked like crazy on this show,” said Kirel, promising a makeup date.

Tickets purchased for the show will be transferred to the new date.