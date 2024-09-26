Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

The report about a ceasefire in between Hezbollah, Israel is incorrect, PM's office says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"The report about a ceasefire is incorrect. It refers to an American-French proposal, which the Prime Minister has not even responded to," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement Thursday morning.

The report about an alleged directive to scale down fighting in the north is also not true, the statement said. 

The Prime Minister has instructed the IDF to continue fighting with full force, it continued and added that the fighting in Gaza would also continue until all the goals of the war have been met. 



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Israeli strike kills 23 Syrians in Lebanese town Younine
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 11:15 AM
Indictment against Rishon Lezion resident for murder of sister's partne
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 10:22 AM
Due to security concerns, Saturday rally for a hostage deal is cancelled
By MAYA COHEN
09/26/2024 09:22 AM
Ceasefire for 21 days between Israel and Hezbollah to begin Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 08:56 AM
Biden highlights support for 21-day ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 07:39 AM
Residents in Safed, surrounding areas asked to stay near shelters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 07:15 AM
North Korea could produce double-digit number of nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 07:09 AM
North Korea may be able to produce double-digit number of nuclear weapon
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 06:57 AM
Six injured in car accident, two in serious condition
By YANIR YAGNA
09/26/2024 06:04 AM
German court upholds ban of phrase 'From the river to the sea'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 04:56 AM
Netanyahu leaves for New York ahead of UN address
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 03:58 AM
UNSC must call on Israel, Hezbollah to step back from war, Guterres says
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
09/26/2024 01:41 AM
If diplomacy fails, Israel will use all means in Lebanon, UN envoy says
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 01:14 AM
IDF troops detect suspicious movement on Lebanese border, open fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 01:11 AM
Biden, Macron discuss joint efforts for Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
09/26/2024 12:51 AM