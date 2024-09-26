The report about a ceasefire in between Hezbollah, Israel is incorrect, PM's office says

"The report about a ceasefire is incorrect. It refers to an American-French proposal, which the Prime Minister has not even responded to," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement Thursday morning.

The report about an alleged directive to scale down fighting in the north is also not true, the statement said.

The Prime Minister has instructed the IDF to continue fighting with full force, it continued and added that the fighting in Gaza would also continue until all the goals of the war have been met.