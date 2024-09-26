Gallant approves further IDF operations on northern front

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved on Thursday further IDF operations on the northern front.

"We are continuing the actions – to eliminate Hezbollah terrorists, dismantle offensive arrays, and destroy missiles and rockets," Gallant wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

He added, "We have additional tasks to complete to allow the residents of the north to return to their homes – we will continue to throw Hezbollah off balance and deepen its distress."

באישור הפעולות ההתקפיות הבאות בחזית הצפון, יחד עם הרמטכ״ל, ראש אגף המודיעין וראש אגף המבצעים בצה״ל.אנו ממשיכים את רצף הפעולות - לחיסול מחבלי חיזבאללה, לפירוק המערכים ההתקפיים ולהשמדת הטילים והרקטות. יש לנו משימות נוספות להשלים כדי לאפשר את החזרת תושבי הצפון לביתם - נמשיך… pic.twitter.com/hFVQCs11BM — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) September 26, 2024

The approval was given in conjunction with IDF officials, among whom was Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi.