Gallant approves further IDF operations on northern front

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved on Thursday further IDF operations on the northern front.

"We are continuing the actions – to eliminate Hezbollah terrorists, dismantle offensive arrays, and destroy missiles and rockets," Gallant wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

He added, "We have additional tasks to complete to allow the residents of the north to return to their homes – we will continue to throw Hezbollah off balance and deepen its distress."

The approval was given in conjunction with IDF officials, among whom was Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi.   

