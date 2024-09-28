Missile from Yemen triggers sirens in Tel Aviv, across central Israel

Rocket sirens sounded in Tel Aviv as well as localities across central Israel on Saturday.

The IDF subsequently stated the sirens sounded in the center of the country after a missile was launched at Israel from Yemen.

The missile was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array outside of Israeli territory, the IDF said. No casualties have been reported except for injuries that occurred while civilians were running to protected areas and calls of stress symptoms, according to an MDA spokesperson.

The details of the incident are under investigation, the military added.

Houthis mourned death of Nasrallah earlier in the day

The missile came hours after the Houthi terrorist organization mourned the death of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, its ally in an Iran-backed alliance opposing Israel, in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon's Hezbollah, in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2024. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

"The resistance will not be broken, and the Jihadist spirit of the Mujahideen brothers in Lebanon and on all fronts of support will grow stronger and bigger," the group said in a statement.

Both Hezbollah and the Houthis are part of the Axis of Resistance, an alliance built up over years of Iranian support against Israel and US influence in the Middle East.

Reuters contributed to this report.