Netanyahu: 'Nasrallah was the core, the central engine of Iran’s axis of evil.'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to deliver a public address on the elimination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday evening.

Netanyahu's speech

"The one who rises to kill you—rise and kill him first.

The State of Israel has eliminated the arch-terrorist Hassan Nasrallah.

We have settled accounts with the man responsible for the murder of countless Israelis and many citizens of other nations, including hundreds of Americans.

Nasrallah was not just another terrorist. He was the terrorist." PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a news conference for the international media at the Government Press Office in Jerusalem, earlier this month. (credit: Abir Sultan/Reuters)

"He was the core, the central engine of Iran’s axis of evil.

He and his people were the architects of the plan to destroy Israel. He was not only operated by Iran; many times, he operated Iran himself.

That is why, at the beginning of the week, I came to the conclusion that the powerful blows the IDF dealt Hezbollah in recent days were not enough."

Achieving our goals

"Eliminating Nasrallah was a necessary condition for achieving the goals we set: returning the residents of the North safely to their homes and changing the balance of power in the region for years to come.

As long as Nasrallah was alive, he would have quickly rebuilt the capabilities we had taken from Hezbollah.

And so, I gave the order—Nasrallah is no longer with us.

His elimination advances the return of our citizens to their homes in the North and also advances the return of our hostages in the South.

The more Sinwar sees that Hezbollah will no longer come to his rescue, the greater the chances of our hostages being returned in a deal.

I want to thank the IDF, the Air Force, Military Intelligence, the Mossad, and the Shin Bet for their tremendous achievements, not only yesterday, but in the past year.

Citizens of Israel, We have made great strides, but the task is not yet complete. In the coming days, we will face significant challenges, but we will face them together.

Nasrallah spoke of us as 'spider webs.' Instead of spider webs, he discovered the steel sinews of a united and powerful people determined to ensure its existence and future."

A message to the Middle East

"And it’s not just Hezbollah that has discovered this. The entire Middle East has.

All those who oppose the axis of evil, all those who suffer under the violent tyranny of Iran and its proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iran itself, and elsewhere, are filled with hope today.

To the citizens of those countries, I say: Israel stands with you.

And to the regime of the Ayatollahs, I say: Whoever strikes us, we will strike them.

There is no place in Iran or the Middle East that Israel’s long arm cannot reach, and today, everyone understands how true that is."

The turning of tides

"Citizens of Israel, These are momentous days. We are at what seems to be a historical turning point.

A year ago, on October 7, our enemies attacked us, thinking that Israel was on the path to extinction.

A year later, blow after blow, achievement after achievement—they understand how much their hopes have faded.

Israel is on the rise. We are winning.

We are determined to continue striking our enemies, to bring our residents back to their homes, and to return all our hostages. We have not forgotten them for a moment.

My brothers and sisters, Dear citizens of Israel—on this day, I say to you once again, and with even greater conviction:

Together we will fight, and with God's help—together we will win."

Netanyahu arrived back in Israel earlier that day after a brief trip to the US, during which he spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.