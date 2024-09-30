Jerusalem Post
Kremlin condemns killing of Nasrallah in Lebanon

By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 13:10

The Kremlin on Monday condemned the killing of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli air attack last week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Nasrallah's death had led to a serious destabilization in the broader region. He said the bombing of residential areas in Lebanon had caused heavy casualties and would create a humanitarian catastrophe akin to the one in Gaza.

Other reactions 

In contrast, last week's attack constituted use of Israel's right to defend itself, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

"Hezbollah is, of course, a terrorist organization, and it was obviously a meeting of the top leadership of Hezbollah, from which one can assume, even from a distance, that they were planning their further operations," the spokesperson said.

"So in this respect, there are also reasons to believe that the right to self-defense was exercised here," he added.

Asked about the civilian deaths in the incident, the spokesperson said, "Every civilian victim is one civilian victim too many."

This is a developing story. 



