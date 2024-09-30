Kremlin condemns killing of Nasrallah in Lebanon

The Kremlin on Monday condemned the killing of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli air attack last week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Nasrallah's death had led to a serious destabilization in the broader region. He said the bombing of residential areas in Lebanon had caused heavy casualties and would create a humanitarian catastrophe akin to the one in Gaza.

Other reactions

In contrast, last week's attack constituted use of Israel's right to defend itself, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

"Hezbollah is, of course, a terrorist organization, and it was obviously a meeting of the top leadership of Hezbollah, from which one can assume, even from a distance, that they were planning their further operations," the spokesperson said.

"So in this respect, there are also reasons to believe that the right to self-defense was exercised here," he added.

Asked about the civilian deaths in the incident, the spokesperson said, "Every civilian victim is one civilian victim too many."

This is a developing story.