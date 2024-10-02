Iran's foreign minister on X says Iran's action is concluded

Iran exercised "self-defense" against Israel, and its action is concluded unless the "Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on X/Twitter early on Wednesday.

Tehran launched a salvo of missiles on Tuesday against Israel in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups.

Hundreds of ballistic missiles were launched at Israel on Tuesday night by Iran, leading to thousands of rocket sirens sounding across the country.

Shortly after the attack, Iran warned it would strike Israel again and potentially American targets if Israel responded to the attack.

Armed Iranian-aligned groups in Iraq warned that US bases there could be a target. A missile unveiled by Iran is launched in an unknown location in Iran in this picture received by Reuters on August 20, 2020 (credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

“Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue,” Iran’s mission to the United Nations wrote on X/Twitter.