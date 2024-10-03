IDF issues evacuation warning to residents of Beirut suburbs

The IDF's Arabic Spokesperson issued an evacuation warning to certain areas of Beirut in Lebanon in a post to X (Twitter) on Thursday evening.

In the message, he called for residents located in specific areas of the Bourj el-Barajneh neighborhood to evacuate, as the IDF would operate against Hezbollah-affiliated facilities in the area. The warning stated to remain at least 500 meters away from these areas.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا المتواجدين في المباني المحددة في الخريطتيْن والواقعيْن في حي برج البراجنة أنتم متواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله وسيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على مدى الزمني القريب من أجل سلامتكم وسلامة أبناء عائلتكم عليكم… pic.twitter.com/zvYdvdeLBG — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 3, 2024

This comes following reports that the IDF conducted strikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

According to additional reports, the military also attacked the area of Burj al-Shamali, east of Tyre, in southern Lebanon.