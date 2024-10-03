Jerusalem Post
IDF issues evacuation warning to residents of Beirut suburbs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV
Updated: OCTOBER 3, 2024 23:41

The IDF's Arabic Spokesperson issued an evacuation warning to certain areas of Beirut in Lebanon in a post to X (Twitter) on Thursday evening.

In the message, he called for residents located in specific areas of the Bourj el-Barajneh neighborhood to evacuate, as the IDF would operate against Hezbollah-affiliated facilities in the area. The warning stated to remain at least 500 meters away from these areas. 

This comes following reports that the IDF conducted strikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut. 

According to additional reports, the military also attacked the area of Burj al-Shamali, east of Tyre, in southern Lebanon. 

IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist Mahmoud Yusef Anisi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 10:53 PM
IAF conducts strike in Tulkarm, for first time since Second Intifada
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 10:37 PM
Projectiles from Lebanon activate sirens in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 10:20 PM
IDF discovers suspecions object near Kalkilya
By AMIR BOHBOT
10/03/2024 09:06 PM
Police request assistance finding missing kid from Bnei Brak
By ALON HACHMON
10/03/2024 09:01 PM
Iraqi militia take responsibility for drone attack on Israel
By GUY ALSTER
10/03/2024 07:47 PM
Nahariya residents were instructed to remain near shelters
By SHAKED SADEH
10/03/2024 07:39 PM
Russian deputy foreign minister, Israeli envoy discuss Gaza, Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 07:04 PM
IAF intercepts drone in southern Israel, no wounded reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 06:48 PM
Approximately 20 Hezbollah rockets identified falling near Metulla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 06:41 PM
Hostages and Missing Families Forum will not hold a rally this weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 06:23 PM
IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist responsible Majdal Shams rocket
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 06:10 PM
IDF reservist soldiers join fight against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 05:57 PM
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli military industries base in Haifa Bay
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 05:38 PM
WHO says 28 health workers killed in Lebanon over 24 hours
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 05:25 PM