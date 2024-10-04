Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi lands in Beirut, set to speak with Lebanese Prime Minister

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, accompanied by Iranian officials, landed in Beirut on Friday, according to Lebanese state media.

A Reuters live broadcast showed an Iranian-flagged plane landing at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport just hours after air strikes hit outside the airport perimeter overnight.

According to his schedule, Araqchi is set to meet Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, a close ally of Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Following the Iranian delegation's landing, Esmael Baghaei, Head of the Center for Public Diplomacy and Spokesperson at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, posted on X/Twitter that “a package of 10 tons of foodstuffs and medicine will also be delivered as part of our humanitarian assistance to [Lebanon].” Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati heads a cabinet meeting, at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon April 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Emphasized support

According to the post, the Iranian delegation, led by Araghchi, includes two members of the Iranian Parliament and the head of Iran’s Red Cresent Society.

Greetings to #Lebenon :Just landed at #Beirut Int'l Airport. Our delegation led by FM @Araghchi and accompanied by two members of Parliament and Head of Iran's Red Cresent Society will meet with Lebenese high-level officials shortly. A package of 10 tons of foodstuff and… — Esmaeil Baghaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) October 4, 2024

Baghaei also emphasized Iran’s “steadfast” support of “brave” Hezbollah, stressing that “the whole region should recognize the critical situation” the organization was facing.