One killed, nine wounded in terror attack at Beersheba Central Bus Station

One was killed and nine wounded in a terror attack after shots were heard at the Beersheba Central Bus Station in southern Israel on Sunday, the police said, qualifying the incident as a suspected terror attack.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said its paramedics were providing medical treatment at the scene to nine individuals who had been wounded with various degrees of injuries.

One person was critically wounded and was being treated on-scene,

In addition, MDA said it was transferring to the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba one person in moderate-to-serious condition, four people in moderate condition, and three individuals who had been lightly wounded.

The attacker was eliminated, according to MDA.

The police added that large forces were at the scene.

This is a developing story.