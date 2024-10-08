Hezbollah launches barrages at Haifa, 70-year-old woman wounded

The IDF conducted strikes in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut, Israeli media reported on Tuesday, citing Lebanese media sources.

These reports come directly after Hezbollah launched a barrage of over 85 rockets at the Haifa area within Israel.

Shortly after, additional rocket sirens were activated in the Haifa region. Magen David Adom (MDA) announced that a 70-year-old woman was lightly-to-moderately wounded from shrapnel of one of the rockets.

This is a developing story.