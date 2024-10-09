IAF conducts round of strikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut - report

The Israel Air Force (IAF) reportedly conducted strikes in Dahiyeh in Beirut, Israeli media reported on Wednesday evening.

Early on Wednesday, the IAF struck several Hezbollah weapons and intelligence facilities in Dahiyeh, the IDF confirmed.

The Dahiyeh neighborhood in Beirut has been the site of several notable IDF strikes, including the strike that killed Hezbollah's former secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah in September.

Explosions in Dahiyeh, Beirut, 06 October 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Nasrallah's reported successor, Hashem Safieddine, was also allegedly eliminated in a recent strike in Dahiyeh. Israeli officials had confirmed his elimination, but continuous Israeli strikes in the area have impeded the searching and identification process.

This is a developing story.