IAF conducts round of strikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 9, 2024 19:21
Picture of an alleged Israeli strike in Kola, Beirut, 30 September 2024 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
Picture of an alleged Israeli strike in Kola, Beirut, 30 September 2024
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The Israel Air Force (IAF) reportedly conducted strikes in Dahiyeh in Beirut, Israeli media reported on Wednesday evening. 

Early on Wednesday, the IAF struck several Hezbollah weapons and intelligence facilities in Dahiyeh, the IDF confirmed. 

The Dahiyeh neighborhood in Beirut has been the site of several notable IDF strikes, including the strike that killed Hezbollah's former secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah in September.

Explosions in Dahiyeh, Beirut, 06 October 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
Explosions in Dahiyeh, Beirut, 06 October 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Nasrallah's reported successor, Hashem Safieddine, was also allegedly eliminated in a recent strike in Dahiyeh. Israeli officials had confirmed his elimination, but continuous Israeli strikes in the area have impeded the searching and identification process. 

This is a developing story. 



