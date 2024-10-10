Chief Rabbi Election Committee rules reelections for Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi position

Following deliberations, the Chief Rabbi Election Committee had ruled that the recent Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi elections were invalid, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Based on the opinion of the Legal Advisor for the Religious Services Ministry and in agreement with the Government's Deputy Legal Advisors, the Election Committee had declared that it was not possible to validate the ballot for the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi candidate found in the envelope for the Sephardi Chief Rabbi election and attribute it to the empty envelope found in the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi ballot box.

As a result, a repeat election has been scheduled between Rabbi Kalman Bar and Rabbi Micha Halevi on October 31.