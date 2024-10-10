Jerusalem Post
Chief Rabbi Election Committee rules reelections for Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi position

By ANA BERSKY
Updated: OCTOBER 10, 2024 12:48

Following deliberations, the Chief Rabbi Election Committee had ruled that the recent Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi elections were invalid, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Based on the opinion of the Legal Advisor for the Religious Services Ministry and in agreement with the Government's Deputy Legal Advisors, the Election Committee had declared that it was not possible to validate the ballot for the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi candidate found in the envelope for the Sephardi Chief Rabbi election and attribute it to the empty envelope found in the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi ballot box.

As a result, a repeat election has been scheduled between Rabbi Kalman Bar and Rabbi Micha Halevi on October 31.

Cabinet to discuss response to Iran's missile attack
By GUY ALSTER
10/10/2024 11:38 AM
About 40 rockets identified crossing from Lebanon toward Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 10:24 AM
State Attorney's Office indicts 17-year-old for Ramla attack involvement
By AVICHAI HAIM
10/10/2024 10:07 AM
Police arrest illegal resident selling alcohol to minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 10:04 AM
UK maritime security agency receives report of incident near Yemen
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 09:07 AM
No Israeli response to Iran's missile attack 'is surprising'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 08:55 AM
Hurricane Milton weakens to Category 1 hurricane, NHC says
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 08:41 AM
Egypt's president to visit Eritrea on Thursday, presidency says
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 08:23 AM
Mikveh in Nahariya shuts down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 07:31 AM
Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 05:25 AM
UK maritime security agency receives report of incident southwest of Yem
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 04:20 AM
Trump rejects Fox News invite to debate Harris in late October
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 03:47 AM
Alleged Israeli strike on Homs, Syria - report
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 02:00 AM
IDF warns residents of Beirut's southern suburb to evacuate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 01:17 AM
IAF intercepts drone above Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 11:49 PM