US moved 1,000 citizens out of war-hit Lebanon via Turkey

More than 1,000 Americans and their dependents have fled war-hit Lebanon aboard US chartered flights in the last week, arriving in Turkey for a temporary stay, the top US diplomat in Istanbul said on Thursday.

As Israel ramped up its ground and air assault on Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in recent weeks, the United States and several other countries have for now relied on commercial and state-booked flights to get citizens out, especially via Turkey.

"It's the fastest, safest way to get Americans out of harm's way," Consul General Julie Eadeh said in an interview in Istanbul.

"The security situation is dynamic, so we have been planning for months for all contingencies. Given the airport in Beirut remains operational and open, our focus is on facilitating departures by air."

Ten of 12 US chartered flights from Beirut have arrived in Istanbul carrying 1,025 citizens and immediate family members since Oct. 2, according to another US official.