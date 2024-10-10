Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US moved 1,000 citizens out of war-hit Lebanon via Turkey

By REUTERS

More than 1,000 Americans and their dependents have fled war-hit Lebanon aboard US chartered flights in the last week, arriving in Turkey for a temporary stay, the top US diplomat in Istanbul said on Thursday.

As Israel ramped up its ground and air assault on Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in recent weeks, the United States and several other countries have for now relied on commercial and state-booked flights to get citizens out, especially via Turkey.

"It's the fastest, safest way to get Americans out of harm's way," Consul General Julie Eadeh said in an interview in Istanbul.

"The security situation is dynamic, so we have been planning for months for all contingencies. Given the airport in Beirut remains operational and open, our focus is on facilitating departures by air."

Ten of 12 US chartered flights from Beirut have arrived in Istanbul carrying 1,025 citizens and immediate family members since Oct. 2, according to another US official.

IAF intercepts drone that crossed into Israel from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 04:47 PM
Israeli forces fired tank shell at UN peacekeeper position in Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 03:27 PM
Home Front Command directives for Yom Kippur
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 03:12 PM
Police arrest 54 illegal residents working in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 02:09 PM
Two wounded in stabbing attack in Pardess Hanna
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 01:03 PM
New elections for Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi
By ANA BERSKY
10/10/2024 12:43 PM
Cabinet to discuss response to Iran's missile attack
By GUY ALSTER
10/10/2024 11:38 AM
State Attorney's Office indicts 17-year-old for Ramla attack involvement
By AVICHAI HAIM
10/10/2024 10:07 AM
Police arrest illegal resident selling alcohol to minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 10:04 AM
UK maritime security agency receives report of incident near Yemen
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 09:07 AM
No Israeli response to Iran's missile attack 'is surprising'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 08:55 AM
Hurricane Milton weakens to Category 1 hurricane, NHC says
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 08:41 AM
Egypt's president to visit Eritrea on Thursday, presidency says
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 08:23 AM
Mikveh in Nahariya shuts down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 07:31 AM
Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 05:25 AM