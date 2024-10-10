Individuals killed in rocket barrage named, US urges Israel to fix 'catastrophic' Gaza conditions

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Hezbollah fired many rounds of rockets on Wednesday, totaling close to 150 attacks, killing two people in Kiryat Shmona, and wounding eight others in direct hits in the Haifa area, Safed and some other northern areas.

Out of the 360 rockets fired by Hezbollah at Israeli territory on Wednesday, 220 crossed into Israel, the IDF said, as of 11:00 p.m. local time.

The Israel Air Force intercepted on Wednesday night a drone above the Red Sea, which was making its way towards Israeli territory, the military said.

Dvir Sharvit, 43, and Revital Yehud, 45, were named as the two individuals killed during Wednesday's Hezbollah rocket barrage toward Kiryat Shmona, Israeli media reported.

IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee warned residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate in a post on X/Twitter in the early hours of Thursday.

An alleged Israeli strike occurred in Hasiya industrial city in Syria's Homs countryside, Syrian state TV claimed early on Thursday.

