Individuals killed in rocket barrage named, US urges Israel to fix 'catastrophic' Gaza conditions
IDF intercepts drone above Red Sea • Reports of alleged Israeli strikes in Syria, Lebanon
Hezbollah rockets harm civilians despite IDF operations; Gallant: our strike will be suprising
Changes in war could mark a shift in emphasizing Gaza and Lebanon as bigger security issues than Iran.
Hezbollah fired many rounds of rockets on Wednesday, totaling close to 150 attacks, killing two people in Kiryat Shmona, and wounding eight others in direct hits in the Haifa area, Safed and some other northern areas.
Some 220 Hezbollah rockets crossed into Israel on Wednesday, IDF says
Out of the 360 rockets fired by Hezbollah at Israeli territory on Wednesday, 220 crossed into Israel, the IDF said, as of 11:00 p.m. local time.
IAF intercepts drone above Red Sea
The Israel Air Force intercepted on Wednesday night a drone above the Red Sea, which was making its way towards Israeli territory, the military said.
Dvir Sharvit, Revital Yehud named as civilians killed in Kiryat Shmona rocket barrage
Two years ago, Yehud recovered from cancer and decided to move from Eilat to Kiryat Shmona, following her partner, Sharvit.
Dvir Sharvit, 43, and Revital Yehud, 45, were named as the two individuals killed during Wednesday's Hezbollah rocket barrage toward Kiryat Shmona, Israeli media reported.
IDF spokesperson in Arabic warns residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate
IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee warned residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate in a post on X/Twitter in the early hours of Thursday.
Alleged Israeli strike on Homs, Syria - report
An alleged Israeli strike occurred in Hasiya industrial city in Syria's Homs countryside, Syrian state TV claimed early on Thursday.
US calls on Israel at UN to fix 'catastrophic conditions' in Gaza
"We call on Israel to take urgent steps to do so," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.
Israel needs to address urgently "catastrophic conditions" among Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and stop "intensifying suffering" by limiting aid deliveries, the United States told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says