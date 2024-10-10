Live Updates
Individuals killed in rocket barrage named, US urges Israel to fix 'catastrophic' Gaza conditions

IDF intercepts drone above Red Sea • Reports of alleged Israeli strikes in Syria, Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF operates in south Lebanon as airstrikes on Hezbollah targets increase. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF operates in south Lebanon as airstrikes on Hezbollah targets increase.
Hezbollah rockets harm civilians despite IDF operations; Gallant: our strike will be suprising

Changes in war could mark a shift in emphasizing Gaza and Lebanon as bigger security issues than Iran.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, 9-Oct-2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
Soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, 9-Oct-2024.
Hezbollah fired many rounds of rockets on Wednesday, totaling close to 150 attacks, killing two people in Kiryat Shmona, and wounding eight others in direct hits in the Haifa area, Safed and some other northern areas.

Some 220 Hezbollah rockets crossed into Israel on Wednesday, IDF says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Out of the 360 rockets fired by Hezbollah at Israeli territory on Wednesday, 220 crossed into Israel, the IDF said, as of 11:00 p.m. local time. 

 

IAF intercepts drone above Red Sea

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
The Israel Air Force intercepted on Wednesday night a drone above the Red Sea, which was making its way towards Israeli territory, the military said. 

Dvir Sharvit, Revital Yehud named as civilians killed in Kiryat Shmona rocket barrage

Two years ago, Yehud recovered from cancer and decided to move from Eilat to Kiryat Shmona, following her partner, Sharvit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, SHAKED SADEH
Dvir Sharvit and Revital Yehud were named as the two civilians killed in the Hezbollah rocket barrage fired at Kiryat Shmona. October 9, 2024. (photo credit: Via Maariv)
Dvir Sharvit and Revital Yehud were named as the two civilians killed in the Hezbollah rocket barrage fired at Kiryat Shmona. October 9, 2024.
Dvir Sharvit, 43, and Revital Yehud, 45, were named as the two individuals killed during Wednesday's Hezbollah rocket barrage toward Kiryat Shmona, Israeli media reported. 

IDF spokesperson in Arabic warns residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee warned residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate in a post on X/Twitter in the early hours of Thursday. 

Alleged Israeli strike on Homs, Syria - report

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
An alleged Israeli strike occurred in Hasiya industrial city in Syria's Homs countryside, Syrian state TV claimed early on Thursday.

US calls on Israel at UN to fix 'catastrophic conditions' in Gaza

"We call on Israel to take urgent steps to do so," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

By REUTERS
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to many empty seats at the UN General Assembly, last Friday. Netanyahu encountered a cold diplomatic shower, with one chair in particular vacant – that of Saudi Arabia, the writer points out. (photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to many empty seats at the UN General Assembly, last Friday. Netanyahu encountered a cold diplomatic shower, with one chair in particular vacant – that of Saudi Arabia, the writer points out.
Israel needs to address urgently "catastrophic conditions" among Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and stop "intensifying suffering" by limiting aid deliveries, the United States told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

