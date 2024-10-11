WATCH: Israel Air Force strike eliminates Hezbollah Radwan Force commander Araeb el Shoga

Israel Air Force fighter jets carried out an attack on terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon and eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Araeb el Shoga on Friday morning, the IDF announced.

Al-Shaja'a was an anti-tank commander in Hezbollah's Radwan Forces’ Anti-tank Missile Unit in Meiss El Jabal, southern Lebanon, and was responsible for constant anti-tank fire toward northern Israel, the military stated.

The military also reportedly identified and struck a launcher that was prepared to fire toward Israeli territory and IDF troops.

IAF and IDF ground soldiers carry out effective strikes on terror infrastructure

IDF ground troops also worked in conjunction with the air force to strike nearby terrorists operating inside a structure adjacent to the IDF's operational points, the military said. A view shows smoke and flames, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, near Nahariya, Israel, October 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

This strike led to several other secondary explosions in terror infrastructure nearby, indicating the presence of large quantities of weapons and explosives nearby, the IDF continued.

This reportedly led to further strikes on terror infrastructure.