IDF captures Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon

IDF troops captured a Hezbollah terrorist in an underground space in southern Lebanon, the military said on Sunday.

The underground space, accessible via an underground shaft, was located within a structure used by Hezbollah terrorists, which contained an exit shaft, the IDF specified.

Having encircled the structure and located the shaft, the troops unearthed the underground space, which was some seven meters long and 50 meters wide and in which the Hezbollah terrorist was embedded.

Terrorist transferred for further investigation

Weapons and equipment that would enable the terrorist to remain in the space for a long period of time were also found along with the terrorist. The shaft via which the terrorist was found in southern Lebanon. October 13, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Following his arrest, the terrorist was transferred for further investigation in Israel, the IDF noted.