Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Araghchi to visit Jordan, Egypt, Turkey in diplomatic efforts to stop 'genocide' in region

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey in the coming days to discuss regional issues, Iran's Center of Public Diplomacy and Spokesperson Head Esmaeil Baghaei stated on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

According to the post, the visits are part of an Iranian diplomacy mission aiming for regional peace and stability.

They would include "consultations... aiming to stop the war, genocide, and crimes."



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
Israel strikes Dahieh suburb of Beirut - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , GUY ULSTER
10/16/2024 07:21 AM
Israeli military urges residents to evacuate building in Beirut suburbs
By REUTERS
10/16/2024 06:36 AM
Musk gave $75 million to pro-Trump group, becoming mega donor
By REUTERS
10/16/2024 05:33 AM
Approximately 50 rockets fired into Israeli territory from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/16/2024 02:01 AM
Israel reviewing letter from US urging improvement in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/16/2024 01:17 AM
Two drones crossed from Lebanon, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/16/2024 01:11 AM
At least one killed in fire at refinery in Iran's Khuzestan province
By REUTERS
10/15/2024 11:59 PM
Security forces thwart two terror attacks in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 10:50 PM
And then there were two: IDF publishes information on Hezbollah leaders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 09:32 PM
US raised concerns with Israel over bombing campaign in Beirut
By REUTERS
10/15/2024 09:30 PM
IDF intercepts drone approaching from east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 09:15 PM
Blinken, Austin wrote to Israel about humanitarian situation in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/15/2024 08:49 PM
German governing party calls to summon Israeli ambassador over UNIFIL
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 08:22 PM
High Court: Explain why wounded Gazans are not being evacuated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 08:18 PM
Wizz Air cancels all Israel flights until January 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 06:32 PM