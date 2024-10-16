Araghchi to visit Jordan, Egypt, Turkey in diplomatic efforts to stop 'genocide' in region

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey in the coming days to discuss regional issues, Iran's Center of Public Diplomacy and Spokesperson Head Esmaeil Baghaei stated on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

الدبلوماسية الإيرانية من أجل السلام والاستقرار الإقليميين مستمرة.سيتوجه وزير الخارجية الدكتور #عراقجي إلى #الأردن و #مصر و #تركيا لمواصلة مشاوراته مع دول المنطقة بهدف وقف الحرب والإبادة الجماعية والجرائم. pic.twitter.com/IZU3kfaCNs — Esmaeil Baghaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) October 16, 2024

According to the post, the visits are part of an Iranian diplomacy mission aiming for regional peace and stability.

They would include "consultations... aiming to stop the war, genocide, and crimes."