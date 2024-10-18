Five soldiers seriously wounded fighting in Gaza, southern Lebanon

Three soldiers in the Maglan Unit, from the IDF's Commando Brigade, were seriously wounded in combat in southern Lebanon on Thursday evening, the IDF reported on Friday.

In addition, a reservist combat officer from Unit 5111th, Golani Brigade, was severely injured during combat on the Lebanese border on Thursday.

In northern Gaza, a soldier from the Rotem Battalion in the Givati Brigade was seriously wounded in combat on Friday morning.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families were notified.