Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Five soldiers seriously wounded fighting in Gaza, southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Three soldiers in the Maglan Unit, from the IDF's Commando Brigade, were seriously wounded in combat in southern Lebanon on Thursday evening, the IDF reported on Friday. 

In addition, a reservist combat officer from Unit 5111th, Golani Brigade, was severely injured during combat on the Lebanese border on Thursday. 

In northern Gaza, a soldier from the Rotem Battalion in the Givati Brigade was seriously wounded in combat on Friday morning. 

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families were notified. 

Putin: Compromises between Iran and Israel possible
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 05:50 PM
Around 30 humanitarian aid trucks enter northern Gaza on Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 05:34 PM
Putin: Palestinian leader Abbas invited to BRICS summit in Russia
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 05:09 PM
Iran FM says Yahya Sinwar's death will inspire martyrs for 'Palestine'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 04:07 PM
Iraqi security forces kill four ISIS terrorists, including senior leader
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 03:39 PM
Berlin pushes for ceasefire after death of Hamas leader Sinwar
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 12:58 PM
UN accuses Israel of using 'war-like' tactics in West Bank
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 12:46 PM
IDF issues evacuation warnings to several southern Lebanon villages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 12:24 PM
Hezbollah rocket impacts in open area in northern Israel, no sirens soun
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 10:58 AM
Some 15 rockets fired at northern Israel from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 07:40 AM
Russia to test readiness of nuclear missile unit, RIA says
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 05:23 AM
Lebanese Hezbollah announces new, 'escalating' phase in war with Israel
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 01:25 AM
US Secretary of State Austin briefed on Sinwar assassination
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 11:51 PM
Macron urges Israel to halt Lebanon operations
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:32 PM
US to kickstart Gaza ceasefire talks after Sinwar's death, says State Department
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:19 PM