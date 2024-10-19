IAF fighter jets strike Dahiyeh following IDF Arabic spox issuing evacuation warnings - report

Israeli fighter jets reportedly struck the area of Dahiyeh, the southern suburb of Beirut that is a known Hezbollah stronghold, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

This report follows the warnings issued by IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee, who told residents of specific areas of Beirut, specifically in Haret Hreik, located near Dahiyeh, to evacuate in a post to X/Twitter on Saturday.

The statement cautioned residents to avoid facilities affiliated with Hezbollah, noting that the IDF would operate in that area.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا المتواجدين في المباني المحددة في الخريطتيْن والواقعة في حارة حريكأنتم متواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على مدى الزمني القريب من أجل سلامتكم وسلامة أبناء عائلتكم عليكم اخلاء هذه… pic.twitter.com/JhfeEIwB0T — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 19, 2024

These buildings and neighboring buildings should be immediately evacuated and residents should stay at least 500 meters away, the spokesperson wrote.