IAF fighter jets strike Dahiyeh following IDF Arabic spox issuing evacuation warnings - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 19, 2024 15:33

Israeli fighter jets reportedly struck the area of Dahiyeh, the southern suburb of Beirut that is a known Hezbollah stronghold, Israeli media reported on Saturday. 

This report follows the warnings issued by IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee, who told residents of specific areas of Beirut, specifically in Haret Hreik, located near Dahiyeh, to evacuate in a post to X/Twitter on Saturday.

The statement cautioned residents to avoid facilities affiliated with Hezbollah, noting that the IDF would operate in that area. 

These buildings and neighboring buildings should be immediately evacuated and residents should stay at least 500 meters away, the spokesperson wrote. 

