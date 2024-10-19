Jerusalem Post
Israel drops leaflets over Gaza showing Sinwar's body and message to Hamas - report

By REUTERS

Israeli planes dropped leaflets over southern Gaza on Saturday showing a picture of the dead Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar with the message that "Hamas will no longer rule Gaza," echoing language used by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The move came as Israeli military strikes killed at least 32 people across the Gaza Strip and tightened a siege around hospitals in Jabalya in the north of the enclave, Palestinian health officials said. The statement did not differentiate how many of those were civilians and how many were Hamas terrorists.

“Whoever drops the weapon and hands over the hostages will be allowed to leave and live in peace," the leaflet, written in Arabic, read, according to residents of the southern city of Khan Yunis and images circulating online.

