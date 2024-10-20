Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel conducts airstrikes in Dahieh, southern Beirut - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 20, 2024 22:28

An Israeli airstrike hit the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh on Sunday evening, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news outlet Al-Mayadeen reported.

Additionally, the Sky News Arabia correspondent reported on four Israeli strikes in southern Beirut.

IDF Arab Media Spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X/Twitter the flyer sent out to southern Lebanon residents who were called on to evacuate.

"For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these [Hezbollah facility] buildings and those adjacent to them immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters," the post wrote.

Additionally, the reports follow IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari's Sunday announcement that the Israel Air Force planned to strike banks in Beirut.

During his remarks, Hagari warned citizens in Lebanon to evacuate, saying, "Anyone near sites used for Hezbollah’s terrorist activities must move away immediately."

American THAAD system operational in Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 10:11 PM
UNIFIL says Israeli army demolished watchtower and fence at UN site
By REUTERS
10/20/2024 09:29 PM
Trump said he had a very nice call with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
10/20/2024 08:05 PM
WHO says it has certified Egypt as malaria free
By REUTERS
10/20/2024 08:02 PM
Shin Bet Head Ronen Bar meets with Egyptian Intelligence Head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 06:26 PM
IDF shoots down drone smuggling weapons from Egypt into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 05:34 PM
US Secretary of State Blinken expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 04:58 PM
Israel FM to begin legal action against French decision on arms fair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 04:56 PM
Lebanese AF: Three soldiers killed by Israeli strike in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 03:36 PM
Sudanese army welcomes first defection of RSF central commander
By REUTERS
10/20/2024 03:30 PM
Netanyahu told Trump Israel will make decisions based on its interests, his office says
By REUTERS
10/20/2024 02:32 PM
UN condemns Israeli airstrikes in Gaza's Beit Lahiya
By REUTERS
10/20/2024 02:01 PM
Nine injured in multi-car crash on Route 444
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 12:56 PM
Iranian woman killed in Lebanon strike, Iranian embassy claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 12:45 PM
IAF eliminates three Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 10:28 AM