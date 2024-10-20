Israel conducts airstrikes in Dahieh, southern Beirut - report

An Israeli airstrike hit the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh on Sunday evening, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news outlet Al-Mayadeen reported.

Additionally, the Sky News Arabia correspondent reported on four Israeli strikes in southern Beirut.

IDF Arab Media Spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X/Twitter the flyer sent out to southern Lebanon residents who were called on to evacuate.

"For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these [Hezbollah facility] buildings and those adjacent to them immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters," the post wrote.

#عاجل إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في منطقة جنوب لبنان وتحديدًا في المباني المحددة في الخرائط لمرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في المناطق التالية:طير زبنا (الشهابية)حومين الفوقا صور⭕️أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشات ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله سوف يعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على المدى… pic.twitter.com/hWS7wjre6Q — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 20, 2024

Additionally, the reports follow IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari's Sunday announcement that the Israel Air Force planned to strike banks in Beirut.

During his remarks, Hagari warned citizens in Lebanon to evacuate, saying, "Anyone near sites used for Hezbollah’s terrorist activities must move away immediately."