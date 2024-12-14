Jerusalem Post
IAF strikes Hamas terrorist Imad Jaro, who served as Mayor of Deir-al-Balah in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Air Force eliminated Imad Jaro, a terrorist in Hamas's military wing, the IDF announced on Saturday evening.

Jaro operated in a compound used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute attacks against IDF soldiers in the humanitarian area in Deir-al-Balah, the military stated.

The terrorist participated in Hamas's government in the area of Deir-al-Balah, maintained contact with Hamas officials, and provided them with combat assistance against IDF soldiers.

He also served as Head of the Government Emergency Committee in central Gaza, and as Mayor of Deir-al-Balah, the IDF noted. 



