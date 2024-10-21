IDF stuck 3,200 Hezbollah terror targets since start of war

The IDF issued an updated assessment on Monday of their operations against the Hezbollah terrorist organization since the beginning of the war.

Seven brigade commanders, 21 battalion commanders, and 24 company commanders belonging to the terrorist organization have been eliminated so far.

Overall, the IDF has struck around 3,200 Hezbollah terror targets since the beginning of the war, which includes hundreds of weapons depots, launchers, anti-tank positions, terror infrastructures, and headquarters. 300 targets were attacked in the last day alone, according to military data.