IDF stuck 3,200 Hezbollah terror targets since start of war

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF issued an updated assessment on Monday of their operations against the Hezbollah terrorist organization since the beginning of the war.

Seven brigade commanders, 21 battalion commanders, and 24 company commanders belonging to the terrorist organization have been eliminated so far.

Overall, the IDF has struck around 3,200 Hezbollah terror targets since the beginning of the war, which includes hundreds of weapons depots, launchers, anti-tank positions, terror infrastructures, and headquarters. 300 targets were attacked in the last day alone, according to military data.

Gallant declared 'Hezbollah's bank' to be a terror organization
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 07:49 PM
Explosions heard in the central, Sharon areas, civilians say
By MAARIV ONLINE
10/21/2024 06:40 PM
KDP emerges as leading party in Iraqi Kurdish parliamentary elections
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 06:22 PM
Saudi Arabia calls to hold Israel accountable for going up Temple Mount
By BAR SHEFER
10/21/2024 05:32 PM
Explosion heard in Damascus' Mazzeh area, one killed
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 05:23 PM
Hostage families file complaint with Lahav 433 on false hostage rescues
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 05:21 PM
Israeli military says it intercepted five drones in Mediterranean
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 05:05 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky discussed deep strikes into Russia with Austin
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 05:02 PM
US Supreme Court won't hear Michael Cohen bid to revive suit against Don
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 04:55 PM
Flight take-offs at Ben-Gurion Airport were briefly stopped
By MAARIV ONLINE
10/21/2024 04:44 PM
British Airways to cancel all flights to Israel until end of March
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 03:39 PM
In Kyiv, US defense secretary announces $400 million in arms for Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 03:30 PM
IDF intercepts five rockets launched from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 02:40 PM
Shekel drops as dollar equivalent reaches NIS 3.76
By MAARIV
10/21/2024 02:27 PM
Turkey confirms Gulen's death, says he headed a 'dark organization'
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 12:33 PM