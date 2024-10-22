Sirens trigger across central Israel following rocket barrage targeting Tel Aviv Iron Dome battery

Approximately five rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon toward central Israel early Tuesday morning, the IDF confirmed.

Most of the rockets were intercepted; however, the IDF reported that one impact was identified in an open area. Shortly after the attack, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the launches, saying it had targeted an Iron Dome battery near Tel Aviv, according to a Ynet report. IDF soldiers from the Golani Brigade discover Hezbollah weapons in southern Lenon, October 8, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to Reuters, the Lebanon-based terror organization also said that it bombed the Glilot base of the military intelligence unit 8200 located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with a missile salvo.

Police officers and bomb disposal experts are currently working to secure an impact site in Bnei Brak following reports of interception debris falling in the city, according to Israeli media.

Additional rockets around the same time

Additionally, approximately 15 rockets launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon were identified in the Upper Galilee, some of which were intercepted while the rest fell in open areas, the IDF further reported.

Hezbollah had also claimed it had targeted a navy base near Haifa.

According to later reports, a 53-year-old civilian was lightly wounded as a result of interception debris falling in Kibbutz Ma'agan Michael, north of Caesarea, which also caused damage to buildings and parked vehicles.

The man was evacuated to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera for further medical treatment.