Trump says classified Israeli strike plan leaks are real, might come from Department of Defense

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that a leak of highly confidential Israeli documents, potentially from the US defense department, severely compromised Israel’s wartime strategy in a Tuesday Truth Social post.

 In the post, Trump warned that Israel may no longer want to share sensitive information with the US and demanded the leaker be found. 

Trump's post referred to reports on Saturday where the Iran-linked Telegram channel "Middle East Spectator" made a post containing two documents that were claimed to be classified Israeli documents relating to the IDF's plans for a retaliatory strike on Iran.

