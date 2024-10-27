Two wounded after drone intrusion alerts sound in northern Israel

A drone that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon impacted in the area of the Bar Lev Industrial Park in northern Israel, the military said on Sunday, following the drone intrusion alerts that sounded in northern Israel.

Magen David Adom (MDA) stated its paramedics were providing medical care to two men in their 60s and 30s who had sustained moderate and light wounds, respectively.

MDA paramedic Eyal Boies recounted what he saw upon arrival at the scene.

"We were led to the two victims who were injured by shrapnel. The 61-year-old male sustained a moderate injury to his upper body, while the 31-year-old male had a light injury to his hand; both were fully conscious," he stated.

"We provided them with medical care and subsequently evacuated them in MDA ambulances to the hospital with their conditions being moderate and light. At the scene, we also treated several other individuals suffering from anxiety," he added.

The police noted that the drone had exploded on the roof of a building in the Acre area and that forces were operating at the scene.

According to an Army Radio report, the drone hit a building that produces aviation parts for both security and civilian industries.

פגיעת הכטב"ם בגליל המערבי - במפעל שמייצר רכיבי תעופה עבור התעשייה הביטחונית והאזרחית@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/QXhQqVFsw4 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 27, 2024

Drone intrusion alerts sound

Earlier on Sunday, drone intrusion alerts sounded in the area of Nahariya in northern Israel, starting at 08:01 a.m. local time.

At 08:07 a.m., additional alerts subsequently sounded further south in the areas of Kfar Yasif and Judeida al-Makr.