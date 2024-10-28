Iron Beam bolstered: Israel expands laser defense with NIS 2b. deal

The Defense Ministry signed an agreement with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems valued at around NIS two billion (~$534 million) to significantly expand its acquisition of "Iron Beam" laser interception systems, Maariv reported on Monday morning.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems are Israeli defense technology companies.

On its website, Rafael describes the Iron Beam as a "a 100kW class High Energy Laser Weapon System" that is anticipated to be the first such system in its class.

According to the company, it is effective at targeting threats ranging from hundreds of meters away upon to several kilometers.

In a press statement, Elbit Systems announced on Monday that the Defense Ministry had awarded it an approximately $200 million contract. Head of Israel Border Police, Yaakov Shabtai, presents a laser system which aims to intercept incendiary balloons launched by Palestinians across the frontier from the Gaza Strip, to the media during a presentation in southern Israel, near the Israel-Gaza border August 30, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Elbit stated that the contract was awarded to the company to supply Israel's Iron Beam air defense system with high-power laser systems.

A 'high-power laser solution'

Having received the contract, Elbit will provide the system with a "high-power laser solution" in order to bolster the system's ability to confront a number of different kinds of threats.

“As Israel's Laser Center and a global leader in high-power laser technology, Elbit Systems congratulates on the significant progress made in the Iron Beam project and is proud of its contribution to its success," President and CEO of Elbit Systems Bezhalel Machlis said. "The capabilities developed at Elbit Systems represent a leap forward in future defense against various threats."

Ongoing support services for the Iron Beam system are included in the contract, Elbit added.