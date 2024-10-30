IAF intercepts one drone that crossed into northern Israel, police, IDF monitoring situation

The Israel Air Force (IAF) intercepted one drone and received reports regarding additional fallen drones, the military announced on Wednesday evening.

This report follows an earlier announcement by the IDF that at least one drone had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, triggering drone sirens in the area of Haifa and Nahariya.

The IAF conducted several interception attempts, and sirens were sounded due to the possibility of fallen shrapnel from the interceptors.

The IDF noted that the IAF is monitoring the targets and that the incident is ongoing.

Police conducted searches in Nahariya to locate crash sites, the Israel Police stated.

The police called on residents to remain near protected areas and avoid approaching remnants of rockets or drones.

Drone sirens began in the Nahariya area at around 5:22 p.m., and gradually, more sirens warning of drones were activated in Haifa and areas near Hadera.

This is a developing story.