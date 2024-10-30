Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

PM's spokesperson releases classified info, Conservative party urges EU to cut funding for UNRWA

60 Hamas terrorists surrender to IDF in Gaza • Pentagon troubled by Israel's move to shut down UNRWA • Hamas stands firm on terms as negotiators push for mini-deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. October 28, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. October 28, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Drone shrapnel hits building in Nahariya with no siren, IDF investigating

By WALLA!
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Drone shrapnel struck and damaged a building in Nahariya with no siren, the IDF reported Wednesday morning.

 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Surface to surface missile from Lebanon caused sirens across Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Following the recent sirens across central and northern Israel, the IDF announced that a surface-to-surface missile crossed from Lebanon into Israel territory, and fell apart in mid-air.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

What happened on day 389 of the Israel-Hamas war?

IDF announces deaths of four fallen soldiers in northern Gaza Strip; Military's strategy in Gaza still unclear.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Captain Yehonatan (Joni) Keren, Staff Sergeant Nisim Meytal, Staff Sergeant Aviv Gilboa, Staff Sergeant Naor Haimov.: (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Captain Yehonatan (Joni) Keren, Staff Sergeant Nisim Meytal, Staff Sergeant Aviv Gilboa, Staff Sergeant Naor Haimov.:
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF announced on Tuesday that four soldiers in the IDF's Multidimensional Unit were killed in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip.

They entered a building to clean and scan the area in the Palestinian city at 3 a.m. and there was an explosion in that area.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Prime Minister’s spokesperson causes security breach leaking footage following Iran op

The recording, which revealed classified information, was taken from the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv and shared without permission. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, in Tehran, Iran, October 26, 2024. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, in Tehran, Iran, October 26, 2024.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Dr. Omer Dostri, the spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, released sensitive footage of the night of the IDF attack in Iran, committing a severe breach of security procedures, Kan News reported on Tuesday.

The recording, which revealed classified information, was taken from the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv and was shared without permission.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Conservative party urges EU to cut funding for UNRWA, designate agency as terrorist org

Martín Frías urged the EU to show “clarity and determination” in addressing what he described as UNRWA’s “ongoing relationship with the terrorist group Hamas.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF Josep Borrell arrives to attend an EU-Israel Association Council in Brussels in 2022. ‘We really want to see Europe standing up and recognizing the right of Israel to protect itself,’ Szijjarto says. (photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF Josep Borrell arrives to attend an EU-Israel Association Council in Brussels in 2022. ‘We really want to see Europe standing up and recognizing the right of Israel to protect itself,’ Szijjarto says.
(photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

Vox, Spain's right-wing political party, has renewed its call for the European Union (EU) to immediately cease funding the UNRWA and to designate the agency as a terrorist organization. 

This demand follows a similar request made on October 11, and the latest push comes from Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Jorge Martín Frías. In a parliamentary question, Martín Frías urged the European Commission to show “clarity and determination” in addressing what he described as UNRWA’s “ongoing relationship with the terrorist group Hamas.”

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says