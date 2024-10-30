PM's spokesperson releases classified info, Conservative party urges EU to cut funding for UNRWA
60 Hamas terrorists surrender to IDF in Gaza • Pentagon troubled by Israel's move to shut down UNRWA • Hamas stands firm on terms as negotiators push for mini-deal
Drone shrapnel hits building in Nahariya with no siren, IDF investigating
Drone shrapnel struck and damaged a building in Nahariya with no siren, the IDF reported Wednesday morning.
Surface to surface missile from Lebanon caused sirens across Israel
Following the recent sirens across central and northern Israel, the IDF announced that a surface-to-surface missile crossed from Lebanon into Israel territory, and fell apart in mid-air.
What happened on day 389 of the Israel-Hamas war?
IDF announces deaths of four fallen soldiers in northern Gaza Strip; Military's strategy in Gaza still unclear.
The IDF announced on Tuesday that four soldiers in the IDF's Multidimensional Unit were killed in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip.
They entered a building to clean and scan the area in the Palestinian city at 3 a.m. and there was an explosion in that area.
Prime Minister’s spokesperson causes security breach leaking footage following Iran op
The recording, which revealed classified information, was taken from the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv and shared without permission.
Dr. Omer Dostri, the spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, released sensitive footage of the night of the IDF attack in Iran, committing a severe breach of security procedures, Kan News reported on Tuesday.
The recording, which revealed classified information, was taken from the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv and was shared without permission.
Conservative party urges EU to cut funding for UNRWA, designate agency as terrorist org
Martín Frías urged the EU to show “clarity and determination” in addressing what he described as UNRWA’s “ongoing relationship with the terrorist group Hamas.”
Vox, Spain's right-wing political party, has renewed its call for the European Union (EU) to immediately cease funding the UNRWA and to designate the agency as a terrorist organization.
This demand follows a similar request made on October 11, and the latest push comes from Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Jorge Martín Frías. In a parliamentary question, Martín Frías urged the European Commission to show "clarity and determination" in addressing what he described as UNRWA's "ongoing relationship with the terrorist group Hamas."
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says