PM's spokesperson releases classified info, Conservative party urges EU to cut funding for UNRWA

Captain Yehonatan (Joni) Keren, Staff Sergeant Nisim Meytal, Staff Sergeant Aviv Gilboa, Staff Sergeant Naor Haimov.: (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF announced on Tuesday that four soldiers in the IDF's Multidimensional Unit were killed in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip.

They entered a building to clean and scan the area in the Palestinian city at 3 a.m. and there was an explosion in that area.