US supports Israel's right to go after legitimate Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, State Dept says

The United States on Wednesday urged Israel to protect civilian lives and cultural sites in Lebanon after Israel began heavy airstrikes on the historic city of Baalbek and surrounding villages in the eastern Bekaa region.

The Israeli air force was targeting Hezbollah command centers, as well as terrorist infrastructure in Baalbek and Nabatieh, the IDF later said in a statement.

"Hezbollah systematically abuses civilian infrastructure and areas throughout Lebanon to plan and execute terrorist activities, deliberately endangering the lives of Lebanese civilians," the IDF said.

Several steps were taken to mitigate civilian harm before the strike, the IDF noted, including sending advanced warnings to the civilian population in the area.

While the US supports Israel's right to pursue legitimate Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said it was critical its operations do not threaten civilians, especially in densely populated areas such as Baalbek.

A view shows a site damaged by an Israeli strike in Yammouneh, in Baalbek district, Lebanon October 17, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Maher Abou Taleb) Tens of thousands of Lebanese, including many who had sought shelter in the city from other areas, fled after an Israeli evacuation warning was issued. Miller said the US has ongoing conversations with Israel in pursuit of a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon, believing any civilian deaths are too many. Washington will engage with the Israelis privately about the path forward, he said.

The Israeli military has made significant progress in striking and dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure along the border, Miller said.

Working on a ceasefire proposal

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah erupted in parallel with the war in Gaza and has dramatically escalated over the last five weeks. Reuters reported on Wednesday that US mediators are working on a proposal to halt hostilities between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, starting with a 60-day ceasefire, according to two sources.

Miller declined to comment on the reporting.